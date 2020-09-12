https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/shooting-university-park-mall-mishawaka-indiana-leaves-one-dead-shoppers-running-safety-video/
A shooting Saturday at the University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana left one person dead.
The shooting took place around 3 PM on Saturday and sent shoppers running for safety.
Video from the mall showed panicked shoppers heading to the exits.
BREAKING: Shots fired at University Park Mall in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/8jzSDffYeo
— Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) September 12, 2020
The mall is east of South Bend, Indiana.
