https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/shooting-university-park-mall-mishawaka-indiana-leaves-one-dead-shoppers-running-safety-video/

A shooting Saturday at the University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana left one person dead.

The shooting took place around 3 PM on Saturday and sent shoppers running for safety.

Video from the mall showed panicked shoppers heading to the exits.

BREAKING: Shots fired at University Park Mall in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/8jzSDffYeo — Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) September 12, 2020

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

The mall is east of South Bend, Indiana.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

