https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wisconsin-minnesota-nevada-new-hampshire/2020/09/12/id/986613

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading among likely voters in four battleground states, including Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump flipped to the Republican column in 2016, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

Biden has the largest lead over Trump in Minnesota, where he holds a 9-point advantage, 50%-41%. In Wisconsin, Biden leads by 5 points 48%-43%. He is ahead in Nevada by 4 points, 46%-42%, and in New Hampshire by 3 points 45%-42%.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 and lost to Hillary Clinton in the other three states by close margins.

The Trump campaign has regularly cited Minnesota as a state it aims to flip red this year.

In Wisconsin and Minnesota, likely voters trust Biden more than Trump to do a better job on race relations (56%-37%), unifying America (53%-38%), the coronavirus pandemic (52%-41%), handling protests (51%-42%), violent crime (48%-46%) and maintaining law and order (48%-47%). But they trust Trump to do a better job on the economy 50%-45%.

Still, Trump has inched ahead in Wisconsin. In June, Biden was ahead by 11 points in the state and no leads by just 5.

The polls were conducted Sept. 8-11 across the four states, surveying 814 likely voters in Minnesota, 760 likely voters in Wisconsin, 462 likely voters in Nevada, and 445 likely voters in New Hampshire. The margins of error range from 3.9 percentage points in Minnesota to 5.5 percentage points in New Hampshire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

