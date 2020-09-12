https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-joins-other-gop-lawmakers-calling-on-doj-to-investigate-netflix-for-distributing-child-porn

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined other Republicans in Congress on Friday to urge the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix after the backlash against “Cuties,” a new movie that depicts young girls in sexually provocative ways.

Cruz tweeted a public letter he sent to Attorney General Bill Barr, writing on Saturday, “Following [Netflix]’s disturbing promotion of “Cuties,” I sent a letter calling on [DOJ] to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.”

Following @netflix’s disturbing promotion of “Cuties,” I sent a letter calling on @TheJusticeDept to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/P7wLXixU6X — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 12, 2020

Cruz joined other lawmakers in his condemnation of Netflix, such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who published an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Friday and tweeted, “[Netflix] should explain to the public why it is distributing a film, ‘Cuties,’ that appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare.”

.@Netflix should explain to the public why it is distributing a film, “Cuties,” that appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare pic.twitter.com/OZH4HCLy0Y — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

“There’s no excuse for the sexualization of children, and Netflix’s decision to promote the film ‘Cuties’ is disgusting at best and a serious crime at worst,” Cotton told The Daily Caller. “I urge the Department of Justice to take action against Netflix for their role in pushing explicit depictions of children into American homes.”

Like any parent, I find ⁦@netflix⁩ decision to peddle child pornography disgusting. And it’s criminal. ⁦@TheJusticeDept⁩ should take swift action. https://t.co/ReEVk7F8t9 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 12, 2020

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) also rebuked Netflix as a father, describing the show as “sickening” and calling on the DOJ to charge the company for distribution of child pornography. In a statement to The Daily Caller, Banks said:

As a father of young daughters, I find it sickening. Not only is this movie fodder for pedophiles, it encourages very young girls to defy their parents’ wishes and share pornographic images of themselves with strangers. Our culture has come a long way in recent years, recognizing the power of television, movies and magazines to affect young girls. The lessons taught in this film are not ones I want my daughters learning. The DOJ should be readying charges against Netflix for distribution of child pornography.

As a father of three young daughters, I find “Cuties” sickening. Glad to join @SenTomCotton in calling on the DOJ to bring charges against Netflix for distribution of child pornography. https://t.co/xmHO3b1yLN — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 11, 2020

Republicans weren’t the only ones to blast Netflix. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) also condemned them with a personal anecdote, writing, “[Netflix] child porn ‘Cuties’ will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix.”

.@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

Netflix defended “Cuties” in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation, describing it as “a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

Netflix has gotten in hot water before for releasing content many find offensive, such as a show that presented transgender children in a positive light, and another that depicted Jesus as gay and the Virgin Mary as a pothead. The hashtag #CancelNetflix was trending at the top of Twitter on Thursday.

When Bailey comes down with a fever, Mary Anne rushes her to the hospital, where two doctors misgender her. Mary Anne firmly corrects them. Misgendering is traumatic. This is one of the baseline ways cisgender people can show up for the trans people in their life pic.twitter.com/EyrenC5QDK — Netflix (@netflix) July 23, 2020

