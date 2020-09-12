https://www.dailywire.com/news/teen-who-robbed-gun-store-was-released-went-on-to-murder-walgreens-clerk

In May, 17-year-old Sincere Williams allegedly stole 14 handguns from a Chicago gun store before he was quickly caught by police.

The owner of Suburban Sporting Goods Guns & Ammo told CBS 2 that Williams attempted to steal 14 handguns from his store and should not have been on the streets when the teen allegedly killed Walgreens clerk Olga Marie Calderon.

Williams allegedly took a bus to Melrose Park in Chicago, where the gun store is located, in May armed with a hammer. The gun store owner said Williams smashed the front glass at least 20 times before breaking in and taking 14 handguns. He was quickly arrested and charged as a juvenile even though he was two months away from his 18th birthday.

“That’s a pretty heinous crime,” the gun store owner told CBS 2. “These weren’t hunting guns. He wasn’t stealing to feed his family. These were likely going somewhere very bad.”

“I was kind of enraged. It’s like, here’s this kid that broke into a gun store and stole several firearms,” the owner said of Williams being charged as a juvenile. “Just because he was caught, it doesn’t lessen the severity of the crime.”

Williams was released from police custody but ordered to wear and electronic monitoring bracelet. In August, the gun shop owner told CBS 2, Williams allegedly violated the conditions of his electronic monitoring agreement. Yet for some reason, the court ordered the bracelet be removed and the Cook County State’s Attorney didn’t object, CBS 2 reported.

After the monitoring bracelet was removed, Williams allegedly robbed two Walgreens stores in Chicago. Four days after one of those robberies, he returned to the store and allegedly stabbed 32-year-old clerk Calderon 10 times. Calderon died from her injuries.

CBS 2 reported Wednesday on court documents related to the stabbing. Surveillance footage purportedly shows Williams stab the victim and then “calmly” walk out of the store with the knife, through the parking lot, and out of view. Prosecutors in the case alleged Williams had a change of clothes stashed nearby that he changed into before walking home. Police and home cameras allegedly show him walking home in this different outfit and throwing his bloody clothes in some bushes near a house.

“You can clearly see the Defendant’s face and the blood stain on his pants,” court documents read, according to CBS 2.

Police found the knife the believe killed Calderon and a second knife.

“Prosecutors say recovered gloves with cuts in them also helped identify Williams. Officers said when they arrested him he had a cut on his hand. His mother told police she took him to the hospital to get stitches after the murder. She claims her son told her he cut his hand on a fence,” CBS 2 reported. “Officers also executed a search warrant of Williams’ residence where they say they found a pair of shoes matching those worn in the videos and a shoe box containing packaging for a knife of the same brand and model number as the knife found when officers canvassed the area of the Walgreens.”

Williams’ public defender said in court that his client suffers from schizophrenia. Williams’ bail has been denied.

