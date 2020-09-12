https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/horror-cnn-triggered-trump-rally-nevada-no-masks-social-distancing/

CNN is very concerned for the health of Americans. This is the only reason why they are triggered when they see patriots at the Trump rally in Nevada tonight mingling without masks or proper social distancing.

CNN has had it. Enough of Americans having a good time. Trump’s election rallies must be stopped. Although the number of deaths from COVID-19 peaked in April, we must continue to social distance and wear masks, it’s for our own good.

CNN reported an hour ago:

Trump about to commit multiple 2nd degree murders again tonight as Trump rally in Nevada has no social distancing and very few masks. The more he refuses to encourage mask wearing knowing the dangers, the more deaths he is culpable in. https://t.co/36Wb7sVvCk — Call Me Prez🌊🗽🔥🆘🍑❄️💪 (@lunaticopresid1) September 12, 2020

The Hill and the rest of the media freaked as well:

Trump is on his way to Nevada. Coronavirus and air-quality (due to fires) both extreme risks. Imagine being willing to die on this hill. People are fascinating…pic.twitter.com/VI3BwIdSR2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 12, 2020

CNN followed up with a report on the Trump rally and the first paragraph was this:

Attendees at a Nevada campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to not be social distancing, and few people have been seen wearing face masks as they wait to go through security ahead of the event.

What CNN was really upset about was that another 10,000 people showed up even though the event was only scheduled one day prior. (This was while Joe Biden slept in his basement all day.)

Massive crowd heading into Trump Rally in Nevada today. pic.twitter.com/Zm9sQvXaQ9 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 13, 2020

CNN is horrible.

