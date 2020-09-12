https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/horror-cnn-triggered-trump-rally-nevada-no-masks-social-distancing/

CNN is very concerned for the health of Americans.   This is the only reason why they are triggered when they see patriots at the Trump rally in Nevada tonight mingling without masks or proper social distancing.

CNN has had it.  Enough of Americans having a good time.  Trump’s election rallies must be stopped.  Although the number of deaths from COVID-19 peaked in April, we must continue to social distance and wear masks, it’s for our own good. 

CNN reported an hour ago:

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

The Hill and the rest of the media freaked as well:

CNN followed up with a report on the Trump rally and the first paragraph was this:

Attendees at a Nevada campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to not be social distancing, and few people have been seen wearing face masks as they wait to go through security ahead of the event.

What CNN was really upset about was that another 10,000 people showed up even though the event was only scheduled one day prior.  (This was while Joe Biden slept in his basement all day.)

CNN is horrible.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...