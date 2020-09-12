https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/11/the-racist-left-resurrects-jim-crow/

During the 1960s civil rights movement, African Americans and their supporters risked their lives for equality and liberty. Some died in the struggle. One of the chief goals of the movement’s courageous and truly peaceful protests was the end of governmentally imposed and oppressive Jim Crow laws mandating racial segregation.

Certain the moral conscience of America would see the righteousness of the cause, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. declared: “Today we know with certainty that segregation is dead. The only question remaining is how costly will be the funeral.”

Unfortunately, the “woke” directing the University of Michigan-Dearborn (UM-D) Center for Social Justice and Inclusion must have slept through segregation’s wake.

Exposing stories one would be tempted to think were satire, the site Not the Bee revealed the racist Left’s new efforts to impose segregation, albeit in this instance “voluntary.” According to Harris Rigby, UM-D issued the following separate invitations (and non-invitations) for “twice monthly virtual gatherings called ‘cafes’” to students.

One group’s invitation read: “The Non-POC (People of Color) Café is a space for students that do not identify as persons of color to gather and to discuss their experiences as students on campus and as non-POC in the world.”

The other group’s invitation read: “The BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) café is a space for student [sic] from marginalized racial/ethnic/cultural communities to gather and to relate with one another and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as people of color in the world.”

There is no word whether UM-D’s virtual café has a segregated lunch counter.

Some still scoff at the thought that the Left is not progressive but regressive. Others spew venom when anyone further notes the Left is racist. Yet here is the Left at a public university regressing back to racial segregation.

As Rigby accurately and ironically states: “In order to further the [Center’s] mission of ‘inclusion’ it is important to hold segregated events in which college students are separated from one another based solely on the color of their skin.”

There is also no word yet as to whether the UM-D Center for Social Justice and Inclusion will be sued for false advertising.

Such segregation, Rigby concludes, “used to be called ‘racism,’ but today it is considered ‘social justice.’” Well, it is considered as such only by the racist Left.

A prudent person would think, if America is truly systemically racist, social justice would necessitate devising ways to put the races together to discuss perspectives, problems and solutions for this problem. But the racist, elitist Left smugly assures one and all—convincing only themselves—that they act with the most benevolent intentions when they divide people according to race.

This isn’t the first instance where racists have lied about holding the high moral ground.

Historically, degenerate racist slaveowners insanely claimed they were benefactors to their victims, paternalistically defending their “peculiar institution” by claiming blacks could not handle freedom. Both condescending, immoral elites—today’s racist Left and the past’s racist slaveholders—share sickening, racist justifications for deeming the infantilization and segregation of a people based upon physical traits as a social good. It is not. It is morally abominable and must be combatted—not applauded, implemented, proselytized, and subsidized.

As King warned, “racial segregation must be seen for what it is, and that is an evil system, a new form of slavery covered up with certain niceties of complexity.”

No amount of the racist Left’s “certain niceties of complexity” can ever perfume the vile stench of racial segregation’s evil. And people of good hearts must not rest in their efforts to keep segregation dead and buried; and to stop the racist Left from resurrecting Jim Crow.

