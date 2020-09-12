https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/this-is-not-an-onion-headline-2/

Kane, I know that you follow Sundance at least a little bit. I’ve watched McConnell control some of what President Trump wants to do by denying him certain appointments. Still I was surprised to see him deny three such appointments seeming at once, like he does here. Interesting.

Part of a UniParty resistance effort? Mitch McConnell’s resistance of the Trump agenda on full display, if we are watching.

Mitch McConnell at Work – Trump Nominees For Afghanistan and Germany “Not Confirmable”…

Posted on September 12, 2020 by sundance

The Decepticon snake rears its ugly head once again as a recent report indicates the Senate will not confirm President Trump’s nominees for Ambassador to Afghanistan and Germany. Nothing within the Senate happens without Mitch McConnell directing it.

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/12/mitch-mcconnell-at-work-trump-nominees-for-afghanistan-and-germany-not-confirmable/

