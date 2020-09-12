https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/12/this-is-trumps-america-dept-of-energy-lab-suspending-its-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-training/

It’s happening! As Twitchy reported earlier this month, President Trump sent out a memo for the Office of Management and Budget to order a review of taxpayer-funded training in areas such as critical race theory and white privilege. Christopher Rufo has been a clearinghouse of sorts for these sorts of diversity and intersectionality training sessions going on at places like the Treasury Department, the FBI, and the country’s premier nuclear research lab, where they held a three-day workshop for white males with the goal of exposing their “white privilege” and deconstructing “white male culture.”

The Berkeley Lab of the Department of Energy has its re-education offerings couched under diversity, equity, and inclusion, and someone seems upset that in Trump’s America, the department is assessing its offerings.

“the Department of Energy has asked all the national labs, which are funded by taxpayer dollars, to suspend their diversity, equity, and inclusion training programs” received this from Lawrence Berkeley National lab yesterday, where I work. this is Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/ngeTMJ8oel — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) September 12, 2020

Aren’t you usually supposed to point to something terrible when you end a tweet with “This is Trump’s America”? https://t.co/vcfVG6n5UB — Carlotta 1.0 (@PeacefulAutism) September 12, 2020

Fantastic! Tax dollars should not go to racist, sexist ideological indoctrination. https://t.co/VbNJK5QTT8 — The Science Femme, Woman in STEM (@piney_the) September 12, 2020

Beautiful. What this does tell you is that DOE’s “diversity” training is so eaten up with critical race theory and Maoist struggle sessions that they have to suspend every single one of them until they can figure out which ones are compliant with OMB directives and which aren’t. https://t.co/rk5bbkhXTD — Sage McLaughlin (@sagaciousmick) September 12, 2020

Great, now can we please ban required Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion statements to be used in the hiring process for universities receiving federal funding? These are used to weed out applicants who do not subscribe to Critical Race Theory. They’re political/ideological pledges. https://t.co/xEngN7EEk4 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) September 12, 2020

We can definitely get this done. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 12, 2020

Critical Race Theory is junk. https://t.co/c0da2BNXCZ — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 12, 2020

Racial grifters hardest hit. — Brett Wright (@BrettTheBrit) September 12, 2020

It seems indisputable that science and tech labs should be prioritizing professional competence, mastery of a body of knowledge, workplace productivity and skills — not diverse levels of melanin and sexualities. Does that make sense? — Julianne Wiley (@julianne_wiley) September 12, 2020

You mean we don’t need intersectionality in order to understand science? My entire worldview of racial Mythology is gone. Are we going to revert the science with hypotheses, tests and criticism without presuppositions about racism? 😱 — Micha Green (@magconservative) September 12, 2020

See it’s equity rather than equality training. — Happily Numb (@Happily_Numb) September 12, 2020

We noticed that too.

That is excellent. Diversity, equity and inclusion training in reality turns out to be discrimination, oppression and exclusion advocacy. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) September 12, 2020

The Department of Energy, where all the high-classification, nameless bureaucrat operatives, play hide and seek. Excellent news. — KatieScarlett (@JolieVieille) September 12, 2020

Who are the managers and directors, executives in charge who have approved these vendors, material, and contracts? — Rick Berry (@rberrysfo94111) September 12, 2020

Some vendors of white fragility workshops are going to feel this in their wallets.

Almost tears in my eyes. It is just a start… — riddlesworld (@riddlesworld) September 12, 2020

This is indeed Trump’s America.

