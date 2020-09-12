https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/12/this-is-trumps-america-dept-of-energy-lab-suspending-its-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-training/

It’s happening! As Twitchy reported earlier this month, President Trump sent out a memo for the Office of Management and Budget to order a review of taxpayer-funded training in areas such as critical race theory and white privilege. Christopher Rufo has been a clearinghouse of sorts for these sorts of diversity and intersectionality training sessions going on at places like the Treasury Department, the FBI, and the country’s premier nuclear research lab, where they held a three-day workshop for white males with the goal of exposing their “white privilege” and deconstructing “white male culture.”

The Berkeley Lab of the Department of Energy has its re-education offerings couched under diversity, equity, and inclusion, and someone seems upset that in Trump’s America, the department is assessing its offerings.

We noticed that too.

Some vendors of white fragility workshops are going to feel this in their wallets.

This is indeed Trump’s America.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...