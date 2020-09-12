https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/transition-integrity-project-founder-suggested-military-coup-trump-inauguration/

(BREITBART) Shortly after President Donald Trump’s 2016 inauguration, a co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), a group that recently “war-gamed” potential outcomes of the 2020 elections and transition, outlined varying ways to oust Trump including declaring him mentally unfit and carrying out a military coup.

Garnering lots of media attention in recent days, TIP co-founder Rosa Brooks has written numerous op-eds summarizing TIP’s 22-page report, which concluded that anything less than a Biden-Harris landslide will spark catastrophe, including “violence in the streets” and a “constitutional impasse.”

Despite the group’s official non-partisan claim, Brooks’ presence implies otherwise.

Just days after President Trump’s inauguration, Brooks penned an article advocating for his swift removal from office, even going so far as to suggest the military not follow orders.

A Schwartz Senior Fellow at New America, a think tank funded by billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, Brooks served as a senior adviser at the State Department during both the Obama and Clinton administrations.

