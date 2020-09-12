https://www.theblaze.com/news/trevor-noah-says-gender-reveal-parties-are-archaic-and-should-only-happen-when-children-are-old-enough-to-choose-gender-ted-cruz-hits-back-with-a-savage-burn

“The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah says gender reveal parties should be obsolete, as children clearly aren’t able to choose their genders as babies.

What are the details?

In a Tuesday monologue, Noah pointed to the California fire sparked by pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party. The fire, dubbed the El Dorado Fire, has burned more than 13,000 acres at the time of this writing.

“At this point, ‘gender reveal party’ is now one of the most dangerous terrorist organizations,” Noah joked during the monologue. “It’s ISIS, al-Qaeda, Taylor Swift fans, and gender reveals parties.”

The Comedy Central host added, “Aside from all the damage it can cause, celebrating a baby’s genitalia is starting to feel very outdated. Given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender — and to pitch in some cash for the fire damage.”

He also suggested that parents “do something that helps the situation” following the fire, suggesting that expectant parents attempt to douse the El Dorado fire with pink-colored water if the child is a girl, or blue-tinted water if the child is a boy.

In response, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that many liberal men simply “never grow balls.”

In a Friday tweet, Cruz on Twitter linked a tweet from The Daily Wire, which reported that Noah was apparently “offended” by gender reveal parties.

He wrote, “A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls[.]”

‘Nothing less than child abuse’

Cruz has been outspoken about his stance on biological gender, children, and parenting, and in 2019, said that parents allowing children to transition genders was a “horrifying & tragic” notion to behold.

In a tweet, the Texas Republican wrote, “This is horrifying & tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse.”

