The campaign for President Donald Trump has spent $170 million into Facebook and Google digital ads since 2019 versus $90 million by the campaign for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to The Hill.

The Biden campaign has increased its spending on Facebook and Google in the past few weeks to close the gap in spending with Trump in key states. The Biden campaign trounced the Trump campaign in digital fundraising in August.

“The Trump campaign made earlier investments in small-dollar donor acquisitions and the millions they’ve spent has brought in tons of data on their supporters,” said Michael Duncan, a GOP operative who has operated digital campaign for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Trump campaign has doubled its efforts on a Facebook and Google strategy that helped then-candidate Trump to win in 2016. Meanwhile, Biden is eclipsing Trump in television spending.

“Television is good for persuasion and we’re starting to reach the point in the campaign where that’s really important,” said Travis Ridout, the co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project. “Trump still has an advantage with digital, but it’s not as big over the past month as it once was.”

Since the beginning of August, the Trump campaign has spent $20 million more on Facebook and Google ads than Biden.

But the two campaigns have spent roughly the same amount of money in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin over the past month.

“The Trump campaign maintains a heavy digital presence, as evidenced by our twin, unprecedented, four-day YouTube masthead takeovers – the best advertising real estate on the web,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. “Our ad strategy is dynamic and ever-changing.”

