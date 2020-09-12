https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-carolina-voting-ballots-verified/2020/09/12/id/986616

President Donald Trump on Saturday urged voters to show up at polling sites in North Carolina this election cycle and to ensure their mail-in votes are counted.

Trump wrote on Twitter:

“NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE!”

“Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”

In early September, Trump urged supporters in North Carolina to attempt to vote by mail and in person, to test the integrity of the system.

“If it’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said in North Carolina earlier this month. “If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do.”

Polling has shown Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden& are virtually tied in North Carolina. And Democrats are engaged in a messy court battle to block a state law that would require residents to have a photo ID to vote.

