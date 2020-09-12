https://www.theblaze.com/news/tulsi-gabbard-flattens-netflix-in-scathing-rebuke-over-cuties-netflix-you-are-now-complicit-in-child-sex-trafficking

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) says Netflix is complicit in child sex trafficking as the distributor of French award-winning film, “Cuties.”



What’s a brief history here?

The streaming giant is under fire after releasing the film, which many say is nothing short of pedophilia.

In a statement to TheBlaze, a Netflix spokesperson

said that people who care about stomping out child sexualization should watch the film.

“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” the spokesperson told TheBlaze on Friday. “It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

What are the details?

Gabbard — former Democratic presidential candidate and combat veteran —

writes, “[C]hild porn ‘Cuties’ will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit.”

Gabbard closed the tweet with the now-viral hashtag, #CancelNetflix.

Her tweet, less than 12 hours old at the time of this reporting, has received more than 121,000 likes.

Elsewhere in the lengthy thread, Gabbard said that she put her money where her mouth is and cancelled Netflix.

At the time of this reporting, at least 623,000 people have signed a petition encouraging others to cancel Netflix amid the controversy.

A contrary viewpoint

In response to Gabbard’s widely liked tweet, Dr. Eugene Gu, CEO and founder of CoolQuit — who boasts more than 500,000 Twitter followers —

fired back, “The film Cuties is a social commentary AGAINST child sexualization and exploitation. But social media and the mainstream media is all about Puritanical false accusations because this is America, and this is how we roll.”

