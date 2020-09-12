https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/tulsi-gabbard-slams-netflix-for-child-porn-cuties-film-nbc-news-reporter-says-shes-joined-conspiracy-addled-feeding-frenzy/

Netflix has been hit with an avalanche of criticism and cancellations over the movie “Cuties,” and Democrat Sen. Tulsi Gabbard — a former presidential candidate — is among those slamming the streaming service:

For the most part, Gabbard received bipartisan applause for her tweet:

But an NBC News reporter was among those who also had criticism… for Gabbard:

We can’t help but wonder if any reporters have asked Netflix board member Susan Rice to comment on the blowback rather than focusing on those critical of the movie and those promoting it.

