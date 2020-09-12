https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/tulsi-gabbard-slams-netflix-for-child-porn-cuties-film-nbc-news-reporter-says-shes-joined-conspiracy-addled-feeding-frenzy/

Netflix has been hit with an avalanche of criticism and cancellations over the movie “Cuties,” and Democrat Sen. Tulsi Gabbard — a former presidential candidate — is among those slamming the streaming service:

.@netflix child porn “Cuties” will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/GI8KFH7LFq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 12, 2020

For the most part, Gabbard received bipartisan applause for her tweet:

Tulsi, are you sure you should be associated with the Dems? You seem to have more common sense and morality than the entire party combined. https://t.co/F8dzQ5hcGF — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 12, 2020

Ending child sex trafficking isn’t a partisan issue. Thank you, @TulsiGabbard https://t.co/J8XffI58mO — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 12, 2020

This tweet may spark action… https://t.co/3Azz4yBlnz — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) September 12, 2020

But an NBC News reporter was among those who also had criticism… for Gabbard:

It’s a special kind of hypocrisy to join in on a conspiracy-addled feeding frenzy about allegedly exploitative images by personally posting the allegedly exploitative images just to tell everyone how disgusted you are by them. https://t.co/XZc8OgOAsa — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 12, 2020

We can’t help but wonder if any reporters have asked Netflix board member Susan Rice to comment on the blowback rather than focusing on those critical of the movie and those promoting it.

Child trafficking is wrong. Cuties clearly exploits 11 year olds NBC Expert 4Chan reporter – “Why are you drawing awareness to how wrong this is?” https://t.co/SP9lgBnyh7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2020

The fact that even some people are defending it is horrifying. — A. Log (@ALog1776) September 12, 2020

It’s a special kind of strange to see a clip of 11 years old twerking and performing sexually suggestive moves…and then tweeting in response to Tulsi’s concerns. https://t.co/Nd5qSWdRYN — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 12, 2020

***

Related:

Vox critic blames ‘QAnon types and anti-Semites’ for stirring up controversy over the ‘nuanced coming-of-age film’ that is Cuties

‘Want to see a bad take?’ WaPo opinion columnist argues that criticizing blatant child sexual exploitation in Cuties is ‘a really horrible thing to do’

Netflix’s jaw-droppingly tone-deaf defense for Cuties’ sexual exploitation of young girls is straight-up ‘Orwellian’ word salad

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

