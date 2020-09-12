https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/two-la-sheriff-deputies-ambushed-compton-reported-shot-head-fighting-lives-surgery/

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies, a man and a woman, are in surgery “fighting for their lives” after each was shot in the head in an ambush attack by lone gunman at a Metro station in Compton Saturday night, according to reports and statements by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office.

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available…Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

FoxLA reporter Bill Melugin:

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

“BREAKING: Two LASD Transit Security (sic: Services) Bureau deputies have been shot at the Compton PAX station. I’m told by LASD that both were shot in the head by a male who got off a bus, then fled. Both hospitalized, Sheriff Villanueva at hospital now.

“UPDATE: LASD sources tell me both deputies were in their vehicle when they were both shot in the head and that this was a “straight ambush”. LASD working on suspect info.”

“I have just been sent surveillance video of the shooting and can confirm it is 100% an ambush. Man slowly creeps up to the vehicle like he’s stalking it, fires shots through the window, then flees the scene. I will not post any of the video until given approval to do so.”

BREAKING: Two LASD Transit Security Bureau deputies have been shot at the Compton PAX station. I’m told by LASD that both were shot in the head by a male who got off a bus, then fled. Both hospitalized, Sheriff Villanueva at hospital now. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

UPDATE: LASD sources tell me both deputies were in their vehicle when they were both shot in the head and that this was a “straight ambush”. LASD working on suspect info. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

I have just been sent surveillance video of the shooting and can confirm it is 100% an ambush. Man slowly creeps up to the vehicle like he’s stalking it, fires shots through the window, then flees the scene. I will not post any of the video until given approval to do so. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

This report will be updated as warranted.

UPDATE: Screen image of shooter:

#UPDATE: Here is a still of the shooter from the ambush of LASD deputies in Compton tonight. LASD says two of their deputies were shot in the head. @abc7leanne has the full video. pic.twitter.com/bHP3eoz1xa — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) September 13, 2020

Video:

#breaking #update

Here is video of ambush on two #LASD deputies.

Both in critical condition after being shot in the head.

It is grainy video.

We have stopped it prior to suspect opening fire.

Still no description of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/Gt7MFa6bGC — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) September 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

