https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5d7d20c1981470619f5035
Samantha Cohen, 24, described her father as being close with most of Trump’s children but said that Ivanka ‘would totally ignore’ her on most occasions….
Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the three shooting victims from the Kenosha, Wisconsin protests and the only one to survive, spoke to CNN in an emotional interview….
The embattled state recorded a further 41 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and seven new fatalities, taking the death toll to 723 for the length of the pandemic….
The Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights held a minute’s silence before kicking off on Saturday night for 19-year-old Joel Dark, who died on Friday….
President Trump met with the Crown Prince of Bahrain in the White House in November 2017. President Donald Trump announced a historic peace agreement between Bahrain and Israel today in the White Hous…