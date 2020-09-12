https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/valerie-jarrett-thanks-joe-biden-for-putting-our-safety-first-by-spending-so-much-time-in-his-basement/

We told you Saturday that the Joe Biden campaign let reporters know that their candidate wouldn’t be doing anything worth reporting for the entire day. That caused a CBS News reporter to express a bit of surprise that Biden “isn’t doing more to show he can outwork Trump.”

Trump responded this way:

But former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett might as well get hired by the Biden campaign right now for this defense of Basement Joe’s stay-at-home strategy:

Forget that Biden apparently needs a teleprompter to field simple questions from friendly interviewers at socially distanced events — he’s saving lives by not going on the road to do the same thing!

