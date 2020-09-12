https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/video-black-woman-refuses-let-flight-attendant-pass-plane-white-privilege/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Video footage from inside the cabin of a plane shows an African-American woman belligerently refusing to let a flight attendant pass her in the aisle because of “white privilege”.

Yes, really.

The clip begins with the flight attendant attempting to get past the black woman as the obnoxious passenger repeatedly expresses her demand to go to the bathroom before accusing the attendant of “getting aggressive with me.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

