https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/video-president-remarks-on-historic-israel-peace-deal/
About The Author
Related Posts
BUSTED – Feds arrest Chinese researcher at UCLA
August 29, 2020
Kellyanne Conway rocks the house…
August 26, 2020
SHOOT ON SITE — Chicago gangs form pact to execute cops…
September 1, 2020
Phoenix man shot after threatening female cop…
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy