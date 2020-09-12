https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/viral-video-alabama-hs-football-team-wins-in-final-seconds-after-9-lateral-play/
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa trailed Wetumpka 30-28 with 2.9 seconds left on its own 41-yard line when coach Sam Adams called for a play the Patriots run every week during practice. The play “Bronco” is named after Adams saw Boise State run a similar scramble play years earlier.
You’re not going to believe the end of the Hillcrest win over Wetumpka. pic.twitter.com/ulmOKUVcOt
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 12, 2020