https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-holds-maga-rally-in-reno/

America 1st Explained: After WWII the USA Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was approximately 1/2 of entire world GDP, despite our population being about 1/20 of world population. It was in our best interest to help rebuild our allies and even reconstruct economies of Germany and Japan. As Cold War heated up US competed with communist USSR to win over 3rd world. After defeat of Soviet communists we attempted to bring China into liberal democracy by bringing them into WTO and continued to treat them as developing nation even after they became major competitor.

Meanwhile US GDP closer to 1/5 of global GDP, multinational globalist raking in Billions by outsourcing US jobs and selling our technology and our principles to enter new markets. Obama said America had to accept our decline. Crazy and Weak as Foke.

Capitalism is economic philosophy that believes best manner to allocate limited resources to unlimited desires is for everyone pursue their own best interest. As a nationalist Trump believes America needs to do what is in America’s best interest. It means that we have handicapped ourselves long enough. Time to look out for American people 1st. Fair Trade Deals. Independent Energy. Strong borders. Biggest and baddest Military. White folks, Mexican Americans, Latinos, Blacks, and Asians that love this country and want to live American Dream, are united in ideological, political and cultural war against Globalist, Neo-Communists,Racists, left wing locos, DeepState and straight up idiots.

Make America Great Again. MAGA 2020!!

Work to do still….Vote 4 my man, the Don, your President, Champion of the People. Donald Trump!!!!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

