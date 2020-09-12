https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/whoops-gov-gavin-newsom-accidentally-serves-up-the-best-argument-ever-for-not-electing-democrats/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has served up a video warning for the rest of the nation:

The entire country will look like California unless people in every other state elect more people like Gavin Newsom? He’s not really making the point he thinks he is:

What a useful public service announcement.

Thanks for that, Gov. Newsom!

So vote accordingly.

