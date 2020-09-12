https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/whoops-gov-gavin-newsom-accidentally-serves-up-the-best-argument-ever-for-not-electing-democrats/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has served up a video warning for the rest of the nation:

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom: “California, folks, is America fast-forward.” pic.twitter.com/Kkfts3Ar8p — The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2020

The entire country will look like California unless people in every other state elect more people like Gavin Newsom? He’s not really making the point he thinks he is:

Newsom warns America about runaway leftism. https://t.co/K4I5hRughw — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 12, 2020

Oh look, Newsome is warning us about the dangers of electing Democrats….. https://t.co/TWJsW3SPO4 — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) September 12, 2020

What a useful public service announcement.

The irony is strong with this one. https://t.co/et8rtkgxCL — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) September 12, 2020

Thanks for that, Gov. Newsom!

The state has been governed by liberals for a quarter century. Never forget it. https://t.co/BVK3iRCKaJ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2020

This schmuck wants to be president. This is every ad against him for the next several cycles. https://t.co/V99bKFSMR0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 12, 2020

He’s basically warning us that Dems are going to destroy all of America https://t.co/MeH9pcO4b8 — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2020

Is Gov. Newsom for real? I thought this was a parody. pic.twitter.com/9HyQO4Grfn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2020

Regular mass blackouts, human faeces on the streets, the return of medieval diseases, massive wealth/income inequality…is California under the Democrats really “America fast-forward”? https://t.co/qBPTSie2E1 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 12, 2020

So…soon everyone will be fleeing America? https://t.co/d1Xa6aW8HZ — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 11, 2020

Hard Pass Gav

Enjoy the craphole you created https://t.co/HohCh0hkfW — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) September 12, 2020

I got news for @GavinNewsom and @KamalaHarris, who both are fond of saying, “California leads the way.” You guys are on a solo suicide mission. Nobody is following either of you off that cliff . https://t.co/9LMLm9do2M — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 12, 2020

So vote accordingly.

