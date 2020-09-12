https://conservativefiringline.com/why-did-the-mueller-team-wipe-their-phones/

The excuses as to why at least 15 members of the Robert Mueller team wiped their phones are at this point unbelievable. Cell phones were “inadvertantly” reverted to factory settings because “people forgot their passwords.” And not just one, some of them were wiped twice. Huh? That many people forgot their passwords conveniently just before the phones were requested by the DOJ? (Daily Mail)

.@JudicialWatch first asked for this info. nearly two years ago and sued a year ago. Only now is this chart released to us…. https://t.co/vFV4QH8uuY — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 10, 2020

One person claimed that his phone “wiped itself without intervention.” Sure. ‘It’s alive!’ Other members of the Mueller team claimed they lost their phone, or that it had “irreparable screen damage.” The main cause was the wiping of the information. Pretty incompetant for professional investigators. Inspector Clouseau from the Pink Panther was better and he was a fictional comedy character.

“It’s an amazing coincidence that all these professional investigators kept accidentally wiping their phones. You’d think these people could come up with a more believable excuse for hiding evidence.” Devin Nunes

Understatement.

Fox reported:

It appears that Special Counsel Mueller’s team may have deleted federal records that could be key to better understanding their decision-making process as they pursued their investigation and wrote their report,” Grassley wrote. “Indeed, many officials apparently deleted the records after the DOJ Inspector General began his inquiry into how the Department mishandled Crossfire Hurricane.” Grassley wrote that “based on this new information, the number of times and the stated reasons for the deletions calls into question whether or not it was a widespread intentional effort.” Grassley first raised concerns about the Mueller team’s use of text messages in 2017, after the Justice Department inspector general discovered that texts sent by former FBI agent and member of Mueller’s office Peter Strzok were politically charged. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Friday also demanded answers, telling Fox News he was “outraged by it.” Trending: List of 269 Companies Supporting ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter “I’m not a lawyer, but I am aware of the concept of anticipatory obstruction of justice,” Johnson told Fox News in a text message, saying the action of “accidentally wiping a phone because you entered the wrong password too many times” makes him “HIGHLY skeptical,” and a dozen people making “the same mistake is COMPLETELY unbelievable.”

Even Strzok’s lover, Lisa Page, had her phone “reverted to factory settings” before she turned it into the OIG office. NOW do you understand why OIG Michael Horowitz found “no evidence” of intentional bias?

There is now an open disagreement with Horowitz’ conclusions as well as the Mueller report itself.

“Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.” John Durham

Way to go, Democrats.

