Why Did Fans Boo NFL Players Standing For 'Unity' and 'Systemic Racism?'

Posted by | Sep 12, 2020 | | 0 |

Why Did Fans Boo NFL Players Standing For 'Unity' and 'Systemic Racism?'

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/09/12/why-did-fans-boo-nfl-players-standing-for-unity-and-systemic-racism-n922873

The NFL season got underway on Thursday night and the pregame set the tone for what kind of a year it will be.

Players gathered in the middle of the field, linked arms in a show of “unity” and a stand against “systemic racism. You can imagine the players congratulating themselves on being so woke.

But fans were in no mood to give the players a high five for their enlightened social conscience. The 17,000 real people allowed in the stadium booed lustily.

Of course, the fans booed because they like racism and police brutality, right? That’s what the commentary about the incident made clear.

As far as the anthem, neither team was on the field. That’s the national anthem of the United States of America and not “Lift Up Your Voices” which is said to be the “Black National Anthem.” Why it was played along with the “Star-Spangled Banner” is the real reason that fans booed.

1011 Now:

“Some NFL fans booing the players for standing and locking arms in a moment of silent unity proves that for them ‘standing for the flag’ was always about perpetuating white supremacy,” said Bunch, who is white.

New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant, who is Black, praised the Chiefs and Texans for taking a stance during a Zoom call with reporters in which he only took questions about social justice.

“We just want to be treated equally,” he said. “Everyone needs to be treated the same. Everyone needs to be held accountable. And for people to boo? It’s unbelievable.”

They want the damn athletes to shut up and play the damn game. Why is that so hard to understand?

Needless to say, the players, the coaches, the ownership, and commentators didn’t have a clue why the fans were booing.

Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

The linked-arm moment, a simple but notable display of unity, was greeted with boos from fans. Not all fans. There was plenty of clapping and cheering, too. But there were not many fine people on both sides of the idea of unity.

That’s a pretty simple “yes, good idea.”

As Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said: “The moment of unity I personally thought was good. I mean the booing during that moment was unfortunate. I don’t fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity.”

If that’s all that Watt believes was being represented, he’s dumber than he looks. Fans watch football to escape the real world. They judge players not by the color of their skin but by how fast they can run the 40 or if they can “climb the ladder” to pull down that TD pass. They could give a rat’s patootie if their favorites are white black, yellow, red, green, or pink-polka dot. Sports are the last bastion of merit-based excellence in America and to accuse fans of racism because they want to escape from the madness that is 2020 America shows why the NFL is in such a precipitous decline.

Watt thinks because there’s no flag issue, that everyone should get on board the social justice train. What Watt does in his private life is none of our business and many of those booing would stand with him — outside of the game day context.

But if this is all America is destined to be — a punching bag for liberals and a depository of all the evil in the world for others — leave us 3 hours on a Sunday to escape the relentless — and frankly repetitive and boring — calls for reform.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about the riots and attacks on law enforcement? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code LAWANDORDER for 25% off your VIP membership. 

New York City CEOs Warn Mayor de Blasio of ‘Widespread Anxiety’ Over City’s Future
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

-NO AUTHOR-

Related Posts

Defuding Police Is Fringe. But Police Unions Do Need Reform.

Defuding Police Is Fringe. But Police Unions Do Need Reform.

June 5, 2020

DNC Meetings Cut 'Under God' Out of the Pledge of Allegiance

DNC Meetings Cut 'Under God' Out of the Pledge of Allegiance

August 20, 2020

Michigan Barber Wins in Court Against Gov. Whitmer: 'Health Department Failed to Show Threat'

Michigan Barber Wins in Court Against Gov. Whitmer: 'Health Department Failed to Show Threat'

May 22, 2020

Intel Reports Say Russians Paid the Taliban Bounties to Kill American Soldiers

Intel Reports Say Russians Paid the Taliban Bounties to Kill American Soldiers

June 27, 2020

270 To Win Countdown



Sponsored

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

More Topics

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Pets

More

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Fishing

Learn more about RevenueStripe...