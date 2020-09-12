https://thepostmillennial.com/seattle-blm-takes-over-trader-joes-protesting-lack-of-access-to-grocery-stores

Black Lives Matter activists occupied a Trader Joe’s in Seattle this week, claiming to be protesting “lack of access to grocery stores” and explaining to patrons “how capitalism exploits the working class.”

Black Lives Matter protestors have occupied a Trader Joe’s in Seattle. Liberal white women throughout the city are now stockpiling frozen burritos and wondering: “has this all gone too far”? pic.twitter.com/GAkOfj55YN — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 11, 2020

Morning March Seattle, which advocates to abolish the police and invest in black communities, organised the gathering at the local grocery store to educate customers on the barriers black residents face such as gentrification.

This comes as leftists conflate Trader Joe’s and gentrification, according to The Atlantic in a 2019 article on the “conflicts between white Portlanders and long-time black residents” over “widening bicycle lanes” and “the construction of a new Trader Joe’s.”

“If Ballard residents won’t come to the protest, we’ll bring the protest to them!” Morning March wrote on Instagram.

The manager allegedly threatened to call the cops if the trespassing disturbance refused to leave. He then supposedly “locked out his own customers while we were there, even while claiming to support our cause,” the account asserted.

“Remember y’all: if Black lives matter, you have to do what? PROVE IT!” the BLM group rebutted on social media.

Morning March has taken to Seattle streets nearly every day this summer, branded by its screen name, “EVERY(week)DAY.” On Sept. 4, the group blocked the southbound lanes of I-5 with their cars after occupying the Ballard Bridge and State Route Highway 99.

The Seattle morning march just shut down the southbound I-5 pic.twitter.com/9xEgT99S6u — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 4, 2020

Washington State Patrol impounded all identified vehicles and arrested nine drivers who impeded traffic flow on the interstate, charged on suspicion of disorderly conduct for congesting Seattle streets that backed up to Bellevue.

#Update. @wastatepatrol troopers have arrested 9 drivers for blocking the freeway and are in the process of impounding 9 cars. The freeway will be opening in approximately 15 minutes. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 4, 2020

As the protesters demonstrated, a three-car injury collision occurred, Trooper Rick Johnson stated in an email to The Stranger: “The information I have is the distraction of the freeway being shut down in the [southbound] lanes was a contributing factor in this collision.”

The organisation demands for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s resignation, the county juvenile justice center’s closure, and defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50 percent.

Morning March launched a GoFundMe last month in an “immediate call to action.” Admins argue that members march for “Equitable Justice,” which the group defines as “basic human rights.”

Funds are requested for resources such as food for the “underprivileged,” criminal defense lawyers and First Amendment attorneys, car fuel, medical supplies, media equipment, and administrative tools.

Morning March has raised almost $3,000 of its $100,00 goal.

“We would be greatly moved by any and all of your contributions. Show up for your city and get on the right side of the future by contributing to The Revolution,” the BLM arm wrote.

