In his bestselling book, 12 Rules for Life, Dr. Jordan Petersen argues that everyone should set their own house in order before criticizing others.

With the JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, you can maintain a perfect home with minimal effort. This highly-rated device is lightweight yet powerful, and Hannity readers can get it now for just $159.99 — that is 46% off the retail price.

Hard work is good for the soul, but pushing around a heavy old vacuum cleaner is hard work that’s just not necessary. The JASHEN V16 weighs only 5.5 pounds. Just as importantly, you don’t have to wrestle with a power cord.

This cordless cleaner runs on seven batteries, giving you 40 minutes of run-time on a full charge. The V16’s powerful 350-watt electric motor delivers impressive suction, while a versatile 2-in-1 brush picks up dust from both carpets and polished floors.

You can see exactly how much power you have left at any time via the built-in LCD display. The display also tells you when the filter needs cleaning and helps you select from three different cleaning modes: eco, mid, and boost.

Once you’re done vacuuming, you simply slot the V16 into its wall-mounted charger. This provides compact storage for the supplied accessories, as well.

With 4.6 stars on Amazon, the JASHEN V16 usually sells for $299. But in a special reader offer, Hannity viewers can grab it for a limited time for just $159.99.

