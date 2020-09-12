https://www.independentsentinel.com/mike-wallace-suspended-indefinitely-for-fb-post-has-to-go-to-sensitivity-training/

NASCAR driver Mike Wallace was suspended indefinitely for a social media post that violated NASCAR’s conduct guidelines, according to Fox Sports.

He must attend sensitivity training [re-education camp like in China] after NASCAR claims that he violated Sections 12.1; 12.8; 12.8.1.e of the rule book. Only then will he be considered for reinstatement.

The rule he broke is:

“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

“Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Thursday afternoon, about an hour before NASCAR announced his suspension, Wallace posted to Facebook encouraging people to think before making “uneducated” posts.

You know as I fly across the United States today I’m ready various people’s political views and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart. I said why do you say that comment His response it’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut!

Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know.

Have a great positive day!

Wallace, 61, returned to NASCAR after a five-year hiatus in 2020. He’s raced in three Xfinity Series races with Johnny Davis Motorsports this season with a best finish of 24th.

Wallace’s Facebook feed included commentary on various topics including slavery and gun violence, but NASCAR won’t say what post caused the problem.

It could be this gun photo or the comment about Kamila but we don’t know!

There is a gun photo that is circulating that Wallace allegedly shared on August 27th.

The gun photo shows police killing blacks at 1%. It also says that blacks are killing blacks at 97%.

The picture says, “America does have a problem. But it’s not what the media tells you it is.”

Perhaps the problem is calling Kamila a half-black person since she is half Indian and half Jamaican.

We are guessing this is the problematic comment from what we read on social media, but we don’t know. In any case, you are no longer allowed to have these opinions and you can’t call Kamila a half-black person in our new politically correct USA. You no longer have a First Amendment if you hope to work.

We used to have a First Amendment.

Perhaps he said something worse.

If he goes to a re-education camp, I mean sensitivity training, he might become one with the new crazy NASCAR.

