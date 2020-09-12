https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/wow-joe-bidens-2020-campaign-promises-suddenly-sound-a-lot-like-trumps-2016-promises-that-are-currently-being-delivered/

Does Joe Biden’s latest round of promises sound familiar?

Perhaps Biden’s positions are being guided by internal polling (nothing indicates that better than Joe & Kamala suddenly denoucing violence in the streets after several weeks of saying nothing), and it seems they’re guiding him right into sounding like Trump four years ago:

But Team Joe sure seems to be hoping so.

And remember when President Obama said those jobs were “never coming back”? Good times.

Good luck trying to be “Trump Lite,” Joe.

