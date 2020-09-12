https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/wow-joe-bidens-2020-campaign-promises-suddenly-sound-a-lot-like-trumps-2016-promises-that-are-currently-being-delivered/

Does Joe Biden’s latest round of promises sound familiar?

As president, I’ll impose a tax penalty on companies that ship jobs overseas and sell products back to the U.S. — and I’ll create millions of good-paying jobs here at home. We’re going to make sure the future is made in America — by all of America’s workers. pic.twitter.com/8smOm5MGx1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 12, 2020

Perhaps Biden’s positions are being guided by internal polling (nothing indicates that better than Joe & Kamala suddenly denoucing violence in the streets after several weeks of saying nothing), and it seems they’re guiding him right into sounding like Trump four years ago:

Where have I heard this before? 🤔😏 — The Not So Hollywood Maven (@Hollywood_Maven) September 12, 2020

Trump is already doing all of this. https://t.co/OV8WPHxBaN — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 12, 2020

C’mon man. Pretending to be Donald Trump won’t win you any Trump voters. — John Weninger (@JohnWeninger7) September 12, 2020

But Team Joe sure seems to be hoping so.

He’s like a Kirkland brand Trump. — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) September 12, 2020

You spent 8 years with Obama shipping jobs overseas…. — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) September 12, 2020

And remember when President Obama said those jobs were “never coming back”? Good times.

With Obama Administraton, you said those jobs weren’t coming back. What changed? — SoCal Dez (@socal_dez) September 12, 2020

Sorry, I already have a president that does that — larrystafford (@larry_stafford1) September 12, 2020

I swear that is what Trump said 4 years ago. Then kinda did it. pic.twitter.com/a9yNTz3Fm4 — D B (@DBOLT41) September 12, 2020

Sounds an awful lot like Trump’s platform https://t.co/KrSjT1y8dG — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) September 12, 2020

Good luck trying to be “Trump Lite,” Joe.

