https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/shooting-reward-los-angeles-county/2020/09/13/id/986709

A $100,000 reward was announced on Sunday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman who shot two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies over the weekend, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The deputies were shot multiple times as they sat in their patrol car, with surveillance video showing the suspect approaching the car, opening fire, and then fleeing on foot. The deputies managed to radio for help.

Both of the deputies, including one who is a mother of a six-year-old boy, had surgery on Saturday night. Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago.

The department released on Twitter the surveillance video of the shooting, saying that both deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds and remained in critical condition.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference Saturday night that “This is just a somber reminder that this is a dangerous job, and actions and words have consequences. Our job does not get any easier because people do not like law enforcement. It pisses me off, it dismays me at the same time. There’s no pretty way to say it.”

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden condemned the shooting.

Two people were arrested outside the hospital where the deputies are being treated, according to CNN, after police issued a dispersal order for “the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters” who were yelling anti-police statements and blocking the hospital emergency entrance and exits, but “a male adult protester refused to comply” and then a “female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

