Democratic strategists of the Hawkfish firm, funded by Michael Bloomberg, are touting a scenario in which President Trump wins big on election night, but when all the ballots are counted, Trump is the loser and Joe Biden the winner. Such a production already played out with Kamala Harris, in her 2010 race for California attorney general.

The former San Francisco district attorney was so lightly regarded at the time that the Sacramento Bee endorsed her Republican opponent, Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley. A prosecutor since 2000, Cooley had the backing of most law enforcement groups.

As CBS News reported, Cooley ran up “a comfortable lead in early returns” and on election night proclaimed victory. The next day, the Harris campaign declared, “Harris will be the next attorney general of the state of California.” Four days later CBS reported that the race “could take weeks to decide,” and Cooley trailed Harris by 12,000 votes. More than 2.3 million “late or provisional ballots remain to be counted,” according to the office of Secretary of State Debra Bowen, a Democrat. Scott Hounsell worked on the Cooley campaign and described the scene.

“In the weeks leading up to the race, stories began to circulate about mail ballot operations being conducted throughout the state by forces loyal to Harris’ team.” On election night, Cooley held a lead of nearly 10 points and at 9 p.m. declared victory, but then “as the hours transpired, Cooley’s lead began to shrink, first to eight percent then five, four, and three.” By 2 a.m., Cooley’s lead shrank to less than a percentage point.

Last year, Roll Call ran a story headlined “When Kamala Harris lost on election night but won three weeks later.” As author Bridget Bowman noted, in the late stages of the campaign, the Service Employees International Union, then headed by Laphonza Butler, launched a campaign for Harris. In the days following the election, Hounsell recalls, “the county employees who were counting these ballots were all SEIU members, often proudly wearing SEIU gear and chumming around with Harris team officials. As we were challenging a few votes, dozens of other employees were counting and eliminating votes on their own.”

It was an “impossible situation,” Hounsell explains, and almost as if Harris and her team “knew what was coming.” Three weeks later, Harris was victorious by 0.8 percent of the 9 million total votes cast. For her part, Harris viewed the job as a stepping stone to higher office. She targeted for-profit colleges, supported gun control, and in 2013 refused to appeal the court decision overturning the 2008 Proposition 8, which sought to ban same-sex marriage.

The new span of the Bay Bridge, $5 billion over budget and riddled with safety issues, had whistleblowers calling for a criminal investigation. Harris failed to launch any criminal probe, which was no surprise. The bridge had been a pet project of her former boyfriend Willie Brown, whose daring acts of poontronage set up Harris in lucrative sinecures.

California’s attorney general stayed quiet in 2014 when Mexican national Luis Bracamontes gunned down police officers Danny Oliver and Michael Davis in Sacramento County. In 2015, Mexican felon and repeat deportee Jose Inez Garcia Zarate shot and killed Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier. Harris defended the city’s sanctuary policy and failed even to decry the “gun violence” in that case.

On December 2, 2015, Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 unarmed innocents and wounded 22 at an office party in San Bernardino. One year later, Harris finally issued a statement on the terrorist attack.

In 2016, former flame Willie Brown told former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to butt out of the Senate race and make way for Harris. In 2020, Brown was very pleased that his former understudy accepted Joe Biden’s offer.

Biden’s strategists are now positively triumphal that Trump will win big on election night, but when all the ballots are counted, the Biden-Harris ticket will prevail. With Biden in obvious mental decline, Harris herself could wind up in the Oval Office.

As Hounsell explains, voter fraud and biased counting of less than 1 percent handed Harris the victory in 2010, and such “ballot harvesting” is now legal in California, where more than 1 million illegals have been registered to vote by the state DMV. The illegals will all get mail ballots, by order of Governor Gavin Newsom. Government employee unions, the heart and soul of the Democratic Party, are also an issue.

As Bridget Bowman notes, the SEIU’s Laphonza Butler is now an adviser to Harris’ presidential campaign. The SEIU parades around the California capitol chanting “This is our house!” and would surely be pleased to claim the White House.

Another government union, the National Association of Letter Carriers, has endorsed Joe Biden for president, hoping for the bailout funds Nancy Pelosi has promised. A partisan force will thus carry the ballots Democratic strategists claim will put Joe Biden in the White House, in a thrilling come-from-behind victory like that of Kamala Harris in 2010.

Americans have seen this movie, and to avoid a similar outcome, ballot fraud needs to be addressed, to the full extent possible, before November 3, not after. It is possible that President Trump could win by such a margin that Democratic post-election fakery would fail. But as the president says, we’ll have to see what happens.

