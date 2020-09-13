http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U_w2X7DTXZY/

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot and wounded a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in Chicago on Thursday.

CNN reports that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) put out a release indicating the USPS employee was “shot multiple times while working.” She was left in critical condition after the bullets hit her in “the back of both legs, buttocks area, stomach and the back of her head.”

The USPIS is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.

USPIS Chicago tweeted a photo of the reward poster:

Breitbart News reported that over 35 people were shot Friday, September 11, into Sunday morning, September 13.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported 27 people were shot and wounded, and another nine were shot and killed, by early Sunday morning across the city.

