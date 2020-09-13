http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2vGBCtMxs4k/a-man-who-wont-kneel.php
We have come to a sorry pass when vows to respect the American flag, to despise socialism, and to stand up for the sovereignty of the United States are — if not incendiary acts, as they are in the Twin Cities and other left-wing urban strongholds — but politically useful. I therefore conclude that we have in fact come to a sorry pass. In the ad below, North Carolina Eleventh District congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn makes the best of our sorry pass. I look forward to his coming throwdowns with Minnesota’s own Ilhan Omar, to whom Cawthorn’s vows are anathema.
This is the most powerful political ad I have ever seen.
NFL players who kneel this season should be ashamed of themselves.
Wow @CawthornforNC.pic.twitter.com/u68zBR0mQq
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2020