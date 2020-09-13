https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/september/the-passion-of-the-christ-sequel-ahead-actor-says-it-will-be-biggest-film-in-world-history

Could a sequel to Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” be on the horizon? The actor who played the role of Jesus says the film is forthcoming.

According to Breitbart, Jim Caviezel revealed that “Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It’s coming. It’s called ‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.’ It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.”

The sequel, which will focus on the resurrection of Christ, will pick up where the other movie left off, as Jesus rises from death to life just after the Crucifixion.

In 2004, the movie earned $612 million worldwide on a $30 million production budget and it was the highest-grossing R-rated film in North America.

Caviezel explained that his acting career took a unique turn after playing Jesus in The Passion of the Christ.

“I had to fight to survive,” he told Breitbart. “The film exploded. It was off the charts. You’d think, ‘Oh, you’re going to work a lot.’ No, I didn’t. I was no longer on the studio list. That was gone…because of what I do as an actor – that’s my skill – it was given to me from God. I didn’t give it to myself, but it’s something in which I have a great range.”

Caviezel did star in a successful television show, Person of Interest, from 2011-2016 and the film Paul, Apostle of Christ in 2018.

Despite the film having a negative effect on his career, Caviezel considers his faith to be of greater importance.

“I really felt that faith was much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than the Republican or Democratic Party or any of that,” he added.

Earlier this year, Caviezel told Fox News that faith-based films are essential nowadays but opposition within the movie industry has increased.

“It’s so imperative in this time,” the actor explained. “These films can’t be made now. The films they make are Marvel Comics movies. You’ll see Superman. You won’t see Jesus…I got to play the greatest superhero there ever was.”

A potential release date for the sequel has not been released yet.

