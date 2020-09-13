https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-two-la-cops-shot-in-close-range-ambush-leftist-think-tank-answers-blue-lives-matter-by-tweeting-they-dont

On Saturday night, soon after two Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies seated in their patrol car were shot in the head in an ambush in Compton, a leftist think tank called The Gravel Institute responded to a tweet stating, “Say it with me: blue lives matter,” by replying, “Say it with me: they don’t.”

The two officers that were shot were a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man with a girlfriend of his own. Both were sworn into the LASD a little more than a year ago.

The Gravel Institute, which boasts on its Twitter feed that it is “Fighting PragerU from the left,” states on its website that it was “founded in 2019 to carry on the life’s work of former U.S Senator Mike Gravel in fighting for global peace and democracy. Its mission is to promote bold and forward-looking ideas about a more peaceful and egalitarian world, and to build a robust movement of young people to win it.”

Alex Stone of ABC News reported, “The two deputies are out of surgery and in critical condition. Both shot multiple times by this suspect who casually walked up, pulled out a gun, and shot them through the passenger side window. The suspect then took off.”

The Gravel Institute’s Twitter feed wrote on September 10, “The way to get young people to vote isn’t doing dances on TikTok. It’s free college, Medicare for All, and a Green New Deal.”

Another tweet, this from September 6: “Far left: ‘we’d like wealth redistribution, universal healthcare, and a Green New Deal.’ Far right: ‘we’d like to kill the Jews and communists.’ Centrists: ‘damn, which is the greater threat???’”

The Gravel Institute responded to former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer noting an elderly couple being harassed by a leftist after leaving President Trump’s acceptance speech at the RNC, as Fleischer wrote, “Doing this to an elderly couple, simply because they attended President Trump’s speech. Why?” The Gravel Institute mocked, “Because they suck.”

To complete the picture, there’s this tweet from August 21: “Socialism is the only ideology that has successfully defeated fascism.”

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund noted the historical toll taken on the police around the country, writing:

Since the first recorded police death in 1786, there have been more than 22,000 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Currently, there are 22,217 names engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. A total of 1,627 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of one death every 54 hours or 163 per year. There were 135 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report 2018 LEOKA report: There have been 58,866 assaults against law enforcement officers in 2018, resulting in 18,005 injuries … The deadliest day in law enforcement history was September 11, 2001, when 72 officers were killed while responding to the terrorist attacks on America.

