On Saturday night two Sheriff’s deputies including a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old were ambushed and shot in their car in Los Angeles.

Video shows a very short man or child stalking the sitting car and then shooting the two deputies several times in the head.

When the deputies were brought to St. Francis Hospital in Los Angeles by ambulance Black Lives Matter activists swarmed the hospital and blocked the entry and screamed, “We hope the bitch dies!”

On Sunday the ENTIRE Washington football team kneeled against police brutality and for Black Lives Matter.

The entire Washington Football Team kneels together. pic.twitter.com/bUrSjOJDYc — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) September 13, 2020

They then stood for the anthem.

And then the WFT stands for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/a6PgtIG7we — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) September 13, 2020

