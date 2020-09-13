https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/516180-almost-2-in-3-americans-disapprove-of-trumps-handling-of-pandemic

Almost two in three Americans disapprove of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll released Sunday.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll determined that 65 percent of respondents said they disapprove of the president’s management of the COVID-19 crisis, almost eight months after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Washington state.

Thirty-five percent of poll participants said they backed the president’s response to the pandemic. Sunday’s poll was the fourth since early July in which Trump’s approval rating for his management of the pandemic stayed in the low-to-mid 30s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approval for Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis is expectedly split among partisan lines, with 80 percent of Republicans, 31 percent of independents and 5 percent of Democrats standing behind the president.

A majority of Americans also do not trust what Trump says about the virus and determined the president’s response to the virus was too slow.

A total of 68 percent of respondents said they do not trust what the president says about the pandemic. Almost three-quarters of Republicans at 74 percent said they trust what Trump says on COVID-19.

Respondents were more split on whether they trusted Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Trump leans into foreign policy amid domestic disapproval MORE’s rhetoric on the coronavirus, with 51 percent trusting him “a great deal” or a “good amount” while 49 percent said they trusted him “not so much” or “not at all.”

Most participants – 67 percent – said Trump acted too slowly in response to the pandemic, while less than 31 percent said he acted at the right pace, and 1 percent saying he reacted too quickly.

More than a quarter of Republicans – 28 percent – said they thought the president acted too slowly on the pandemic, while more than two-thirds of Republicans – 69 percent – said he reacted at the right pace.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted between Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. It surveyed 533 adults from a national sample. The margin of error amounted to 4.7 percentage points.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller reacted to the poll on ABC’s “This Week” by defending the president and the enthusiasm expressed for his campaign.

“Americans very much trust President Trump to help us recover with the economy, and Americans also believe that President Trump is the one who is best positioned to lead us to a vaccine,” he said.

The poll comes after interviews between Bob Woodward and Trump were released last week, in which the president said he downplayed the threat of the coronavirus pandemic in public to avoid a panic, despite being aware it was “more deadly” than the flu.

Woodward’s book “Rage” is set to be released this week.

Johns Hopkins University data indicates that more than 6.4 million COVID-19 cases and 193,705 deaths have been confirmed in the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

