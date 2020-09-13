https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/america-hater-ilhan-omar-says-biden-will-responsive-policies-calls-dismantling-police-video/

America-hating Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) told MSNBC that Joe Biden “is going to be responsive to the policy positions we are advocating for.”

Then she promptly renewed her call for “dismantling” the police.

This is a piece of the insanity the Democrats are pushing on America.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar says Joe Biden “is going to be responsive to the policy positions we are advocating for,” renews calls for “dismantling” policehttps://t.co/T9vO0kb9iK pic.twitter.com/OMzg21LRrz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2020

