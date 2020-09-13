https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/america-hater-ilhan-omar-says-biden-will-responsive-policies-calls-dismantling-police-video/

America-hating Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) told MSNBC that Joe Biden “is going to be responsive to the policy positions we are advocating for.”

Then she promptly renewed her call for “dismantling” the police.

This is a piece of the insanity the Democrats are pushing on America.

