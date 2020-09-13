https://thepostmillennial.com/progressive-think-tank-says-blue-lines-dont-matter-after-two-cops-were-shot-in-the-head/

Following the attempted assassination of two law enforcement officers in Los Angeles, progressive think tank Gravel Institute decided to declare that the lives of police don’t matter.

The Gravel Institute is a so-called “think tank” that makes up for what it lacks in brainpower with crass, disgusting remarks about police officers who are fighting for their lives.

Founded by former US Senator Mike Gravel’s brain trust responsible for the stupid memes Gravel posted on Twitter, the Institute describes itself as a leftist response to PragerU, the right-wing think tank run by Dennis Prager.

Following the attempted assassination of two LA County Sheriffs Deputies on Saturday night in Compton, yours truly tweeted “say it with me: blue lives matter.”

Say it with me: blue lives matter. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

Contrary to popular belief, the lives of police officers—the brave men and women whose duty to the public stands as a thin blue line between civilization and barbarism—do in fact matter.

And tonight, two of them are fighting for their very lives after someone who President Trump described as an “animal that must be hit hard”—attempted to murder them in cold blood as they sat in their police cruiser in what should’ve been another routine evening on patrol.

Instead of simply ignoring my (now viral) tweet, the cop killer sympathizers at the Gravel Institute decided to quote tweet my remarks on the police with a quip:

“Say it with me: they don’t.”

Gravel Institute deleted this, but the internet remembers. pic.twitter.com/Fnve64LsCt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

The organization quickly deleted the tweet, following a barrage of negative responses to the tune of “this ain’t it, chief.” While there’s never any time or place to claim that the lives of police officers do not matter, it’s particularly insensitive to say that lives of two officers—one of whom is a young mother—do not matter right as they’re fighting for their lives.

The stated mission of the organization is “to carry on the life’s work of former U.S Senator Mike Gravel in fighting for global peace and democracy. Its mission is to promote bold and forward-looking ideas about a more peaceful and egalitarian world, and to build a robust movement of young people to win it.”

If their goal was truly to do any of this, they failed.