Author Peter Schweizer, who is featured in the new documentary “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets,” is chastising the media for refusing to explore Hunter Biden’s business deals.

“The mainstream media has not aggressively questioned the Bidens on this, and to me, that lack of curiosity is astonishing. Because we all know if this were the Trumps instead of the Bidens, they would be getting massive scrutiny,” he said in an interview with the “John Solomon Reports” podcast, Just the News reported.

Hunter Biden was paid more than $3 million to serve on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian gas company seeking help from the State Department while his father was in charge of Ukraine policy for the Barack Obama administration. And he traveled with his father aboard Air Force Two to China to secure a $1 billion business deal with a state-owned company.

Joe Biden, the Democrats’ nominee for president, has deflected questions about his son’s dealings, claiming he didn’t know much.

But Schweizer, the author of “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” said Biden’s “claim that he never discussed these matters with his son is ludicrous.”

“He and his son are very close. They talk about the fact that they are very close and they talk all the time,” Schweizer said.

“What stands out with the Bidens is the intensity and the depth to which they were prepared to go for the deals when Joe Biden was vice president.”

Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, said the U.S. Senate, which has begun an investigation of Hunter Biden’s financial dealings in Ukraine, also should look at the China deal.

“You have a situation where the son of the vice president was running a sort of veritable United Nations of corruption,” Schweizer said.

