https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-in-melbourne/

Ergot: interesting, I have heard the word used, never used it myself, never knew the meaning. Perhaps used wrong when I heard it. Now I have to look up sclerotial and purpurea!😂

Ergo: I have also heard and used myself.

Their, there, they’re….. border, boarder….. A lot of words are sound alikes that these stupid computers don’t always use correctly and many times change due to faulty programming.

Looked up both. That’s some interesting info, especially that it can affect humans if consumed. Good to know!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

