Joe Biden is in danger of losing to President Donald Trump in November, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, fears, according to three sources for The Washington Post.

Sanders concerns are based on Biden’s appeal to centrist voters as opposed to progressives with a vague campaign platform, the anonymous sources told the Post.

Sanders fears Biden’s lack of focus on healthcare, economic plans, or young firebrand progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are going to cost Biden votes.

Despite reports, Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told the Post that Sanders is “working as hard as he can” to help Biden make strategic adjustments, including the need for “stronger outreach to young people, the Latino community, and the progressive movement.”

“Sen. Sanders is confident that Joe Biden is in a very strong position to win this election, but nevertheless feels there are areas the campaign can continue to improve upon,” Shakir told the Post. “He has been in direct contact with the Biden team and has urged them to put more emphasis on how they will raise wages, create millions of good paying jobs, lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand healthcare coverage.”

Still, sources told the Post that Sanders is concerned the younger voters are not enthused about getting out to vote for Biden this November.

This is particularly noteworthy amid the Biden campaign failing to draw in AOC. She was infamously limited to just 1 1/2 minutes in the Democratic National Convention last month, speaking only to introduce Sanders and not to speak for Biden.

