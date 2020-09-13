https://www.theepochtimes.com/bestselling-author-shanna-hogan-dies-at-38-after-pool-accident-family_3497935.html

A New York Times bestselling crime author, Shanna Hogan, died after a pool accident in her home in Phoenix, Arizona, officials said. She was 38.

Hogan was known for the true-crime books “Dancing with Death” and “Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story.”

“Her light, though, will continue to shine on us all,” said Christia Gibbons, Hogan’s former teacher and friend, as reported by AZCentral. “We are better people for having had her in our lives.”

The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed last week on Sept. 10 that a Phoenix woman was in critical condition after her husband discovered her in a pool and incapacitated.

Gibbons said that Hogan’s husband, Matt LaRussa, discovered her after Hogan had tripped and fell into the pool, where she nearly drowned. Her husband arrived home from work and performed CPR on the woman before she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the report said. She eventually died days later in the hospital, family members said.

“I wanted as much of her in this world as possible, and I can someday meet the recipients,” LaRussa said in a quote that was provided by Gibbons, AZCentral reported.

According to a GoFundMe page, she leaves behind a husband and a 15-month-old son.

“This fundraiser will raise money to pay for the family’s extensive medical bills, memorial costs and to support Zander as he grows up without a mother. Please help us help this amazing family. Shanna was always there for her family, friends, co-workers and readers with her warm smile and support,” the page reads. “Now is our time to step up and be there for her family. Please help us in any way you can to reach our goal. If you are not in a position to donate at this time, please share this with everyone you know. We will never forget the mark Shanna left on our lives and on this world.”

