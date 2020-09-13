https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/13/bette-midler-says-president-trumps-nevada-crowd-reminds-her-of-a-lynching/

As we told you earlier, President Trump is holding an indoor rally tonight in Henderson, Nevada:

And Bette Midler thinks these Americans exercising their First Amendment rights reminds her “of the crowds that used to come for a lynching” and that they’re “descendants of the same people, no doubt”:

If you think Bette is out of line, have a look at what her followers are saying:

All they have to do is not be insane, and they can’t do it.

