A Black Lives Matter protest shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge on Saturday. BLM supporters and NYPD clashed as police attempted to unblock the George Washington Bridge after traffic was ground to a halt.

For about an hour on Saturday night, Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched across the George Washington Bridge to the 34th precinct station house in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. About 100 protesters blocked all cars and trucks from passing. The crowd boasted that they were on the bridge to “shut s*** down!”

Agitators used construction cones to block cars from driving on the George Washington Bridge.

Hawk Newsome, leader of the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, said they shut down the bridge “for our Sisters and Brothers who had their lives stolen by AmeriKKKa.”

Newsome added that three BLM agitators were arrested during the demonstration, and urged his followers on social media to call the 34th precinct for their release. “FREE THE TEAM!!! Pigs at the 34th are not picking up the phone. CALL UNTIL THEY DO FREE,” he wrote. Newsome boasted “our city” during the shutdown of the bridge.

“Look how much power we had. We sat on the bridge for 20 minutes. We shut the whole city down,” one protester bragged, according to the New York Post.

Nearly 300,000 vehicles used the George Washington Bridge in 2016, a double-deck suspension bridge that connects New York City with New Jersey.

After crossing the bridge, tensions between the BLM protesters and NYPD cops flared outside the 34th precinct in Manhattan. Several people were arrested during the protest in New York City.

Some protesters then set their sights on New York City diners. “Sorry to interrupt your dinner, it’s a revolution,” one demonstrator said to people dining on Saturday night in NYC. Last week, violent Black Lives Matter protesters vowed to prevent diners from eating at outdoor restaurants in Rochester and Pittsburgh.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) gave an interview to BlazeTV’s Steven Crowder last week, where he suggested that the riots erupting in American cities are likely a coordinated effort funded by corporate America.

“We’re seeing these people … some of the same people are in Portland, Kenosha, D.C., Louisville,” Paul said. “How are they getting there? They’re staying at the [Willard Hotel] — the Willard Hotel might be $500 to $1,000 a night — who’s paying for them to stay in the Willard Hotel? Who’s paying for them to have air flight? Who’s paying them to do this?”

“And here’s the sad truth of it,” he explained. “It’s probably not going to be a sinister name like George Soros, it’s going to be corporate America.”

“Corporate America is giving money to Black Lives Matter, and my guess is, if we follow the money, the people who paid for the plane tickets and the hotels and the people who continue to do this, is Black Lives Matter,” Paul continued. “People should not be giving money to a group that is then funding thuggery.”

Paul advocated that instead of funding Black Lives Matter, people should consider giving their money to the United Negro College Fund or the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

