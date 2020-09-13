https://www.theepochtimes.com/blm-activists-block-la-hospital-entry-yell-we-hope-they-die-after-ambush-on-deputies_3497862.html

Black Lives Matter protesters blocked a hospital entrance in Los Angeles on Saturday night and yelled, “we hope they die,” hours after a man shot two county deputies in an ambush.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department issued a dispersal warning to protesters outside the St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood. The department advised on Twitter that “people’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday without provocation while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station. A 24-year-old male deputy and a 31-year-old female deputy were shot in the head and had multiple gunshot wounds. They are in critical condition and have undergone surgery.

President Donald Trump later shared a video of the shooting.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” the president wrote about the shooter and others who have committed similar acts of violence.

Videos posted on social media show a small group of Black Lives Matter activists yelling “oink, oink” and “[expletive] the police” outside the hospital. One protester yelled, “We hope that [expletive] dies.” Another yelled, “Y’all gonna die one by one.”

Several police officers faced the protesters on the ambulance ramps as a helicopter circled overhead. More police arrived later and moved the protesters away from the driveway.

After the crowd refuse to disperse, one male protester refused to follow orders and was arrested after a struggle. A female protester refused repeated orders to stay back as the officers struggled with the male. She was arrested as well.

The woman was later identified as a member of the press, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person,” the office said on Twitter.

“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” the sheriff’s department said in a Twitter post that included video showing a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. The suspect is still at large.

Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who is the chair of public safety for California state, told a press conference, “This was an unprovoked, cowardly act. The individual will be caught and justice will prevail. Our society must not tolerate such acts of violence.

“Tonight, we must as a community must condemn the actions of the perpetrators, but most importantly, we must all come together, pray together for these officers because they are heroes,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

