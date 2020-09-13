https://www.dailywire.com/news/blm-activists-try-to-block-storm-hospital-where-shot-deputies-were-taken-i-hope-they-fing-die

Alleged Black Lives Matter activists attempted to block the entrance to a hospital in Los Angeles late on Saturday night that two deputies were rushed to after being shot during an apparent assassination attempt. Witnesses later said that the far-left activists, who shouted outside that they hoped the deputies died, attempted to storm the emergency room where the deputies were taken.

President Donald Trump responded to the attack by writing on Twitter: “Animals that must be hit hard!”

The LA County Sheriffs identified the individuals as “protesters” in their tweets about the matter.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL,” the LA County Sheriffs wrote on Twitter. “People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

Numerous journalists and activists online identified the protesters as being Black Lives Matter supporters, though that detail has yet to be confirmed.

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong wrote on Twitter: “Black Lives Matter activists confront law enforcement at Los Angeles hospital where wounded officers were taken after they were shot.”

An individual in the video can be heard telling the police guarding the building: “I want to deliver a message to the family of the pigs: I hope they f***ing die.”

Black Lives Matter activists confront law enforcement at Los Angeles hospital where wounded officers were taken after they were shot. “To their family: I hope they f**king die.”

pic.twitter.com/bPgatQZYRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

One witness that was interviewed by a local ABC affiliate said that the alleged Black Lives Matter activists were saying, “death to the police” and “kill the police.” The man later confirmed to the news station that the far-left activists attempted to enter the emergency room.

Journalist Ryan James Girdusky also identified the protests as being Black Lives Matter supporters writing: “Black Lives Matter activists saying ‘y’all gonna die one by one’ to the police officers as their colleagues are fighting for their lives.”

“Even after the police were shot… Black Lives Matter protestors were blocking the entrance and exit to the hospital,” he added. “This is not a peaceful movement.”

Black Lives Matter activists saying “y’all gonna die one by one” to the police officers as their colleagues are fighting for their lives https://t.co/FUJ9Nvopsl — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 13, 2020

Even after the police were shot… Black Lives Matter protestors were blocking the entrance and exit to the hospital. This is not a peaceful movement https://t.co/UKfCkI4aSP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 13, 2020

