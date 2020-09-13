https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/516190-bloomberg-spending-at-least-100m-in-florida-to-beat-trump-report

Former New York City Mayor Michael BloombergMichael BloombergOvernight Defense: US marks 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Trump awards Medal of Honor to Army Ranger for hostage rescue mission | Bahrain, Israel normalizing diplomatic ties The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Pence elbow bump at NYC Sept. 11 ceremony Biden, Pence cross paths at NYC 9/11 ceremony MORE reportedly intends to put at least $100 million toward helping boost Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Trump leans into foreign policy amid domestic disapproval MORE’s chances in Florida, a state seen as key to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump slams Nevada governor at rally, takes aim at mail-in voting Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren slams Trump pandemic response, throws support to Biden Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada MORE‘s election victory.

Bloomberg decided to lend financial support to Biden in Florida following reports about President Trump weighing the use of some of his own wealth to help boost his reelection campaign, Bloomberg advisers said, according The Washington Post on Sunday.

Trump has also told reporters that he would personally fund his campaign if the need was there.

“If we needed any more, I would put it up personally, like I did in the primaries last time,” Trump said last week at Joint Base Andrews. “If I have to, I’ll do it here but we don’t have to because we have double and maybe even triple what we had a number of years ago, four years ago.”

In a pair of tweets on Sunday, Trump lashed out at Bloomberg, whom he referred to as “Mini Mike,” in response to the Post report.

I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead. https://t.co/WgbVvEUt2N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

In the highly competitive world of high tech, how come nobody has ever challenged Mini Mike Bloomberg and his very average, & supposedly outdated, “stuff” that he sells to so many? Did he use his position as Mayor of New York to create what is now a monopoly? Just askin’? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

The reported move by Bloomberg, one of the wealthiest people in the world, comes after the billionaire poured millions into efforts supporting Democrats in the fall in recent months.

In the past year, Bloomberg donated $10 million to the House Majority PAC to help support vulnerable Democrats this election cycle, $2 million to help back grassroots efforts in swing states and was reported to have pledged more millions toward efforts supporting House Democrats in the months ahead.

During his brief, last-minute stint for president earlier this year, in which the billionaire funneled more than $900 million over the span of a few months, Bloomberg also vowed he would help boost whichever candidate won the Democratic party nomination, even if he lost.

“Mike Bloomberg is either going to be the nominee or the most important person supporting the Democratic nominee for president,” Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager said at the time.

“He is dedicated to getting Trump out of the White House,” Sheekey added.

The report comes as Trump campaign has set its sights on securing more support in the swing state, which the president won in the 2016 presidential election, as some polls have showed Biden making ground in the state in recent months.

