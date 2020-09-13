https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michaelbloomberg-campaign-finance-florida/2020/09/13/id/986661

With President Donald Trump’s home state of Florida a current toss up and a potential signal for a Joe Biden victory, Michael Bloomberg is pumping $100 million into the state for the Democrat.

“Voting starts on Sept. 24 in Florida so the need to inject real capital in that state quickly is an urgent need,” Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey told The Washington Post. “Mike believes that by investing in Florida it will allow campaign resources and other Democratic resources to be used in other states, in particular the state of Pennsylvania.”

Trump’s strong polling numbers among Hispanics have Biden aides concerned, particularly with the large population of that demographic in Florida, particularly Miami. Biden is planning to visiting Florida on Tuesday, according to Politico.

“Battleground states will decide this election,” a Bloomberg press release read. “Mike’s substantial investment in Florida will allow Democrats and the Biden campaign to invest heavily in other key states like Pennsylvania, which will be critical to a Democratic victory.

“And, this will force Republicans and the Trump campaign to shift even more of their limited resources to Florida.”

Trump, Biden, and their allies have already spent and reserved $319 million in ad time, Politico reported, citing Advertising Analytics.

