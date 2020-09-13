https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-iran-considers-plot-to-kill-u-s-ambassador-in-retaliation-for-terrorist-soleimani-report-says

The Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, reportedly is weighing a plan to assassinate Lana Marks, U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, in response to the Trump administration killing Qassem Soleimani—a terrorist Iranian general.

“U.S. officials have been aware of a general threat against the ambassador, Lana Marks, since the spring, the officials said,” Politico reported. “But the intelligence about the threat to the ambassador has become more specific in recent weeks. The Iranian embassy in Pretoria is involved in the plot, the U.S. government official said.”

Marks, 66, has been the U.S. ambassador to South Africa for nearly a year and has known President Donald Trump for more than 20 years. Marks is a famous handbag designer—her bags sell for well into the tens of thousands of dollars—and is a successful businesswoman. Politico added that Marks has deep connections with famous figures in the international community.

