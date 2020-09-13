https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bubba-wallace-quits-richard-petty-motorsports-noose-stunt-rocked-race-world/

In late June NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace made national headlines after he claimed nefarious characters hung a noose in his garage at Talladega.



Bubba is one of two black NASCAR drivers.

At the time NASCAR released a statement revealing that a noose was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

But after several days of investigating by several agents the FBI released a statement on its investigation at the Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

As The Gateway Pundit suspected, there was no noose.

Via the FBI: “The FBI learned that garage 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

In other words, the garage door pull rope wasn’t imagined as a noose until a racist narrative needed to be pushed out to the public.

Cristina Laila and The Gateway Pundit called it out as another hate hoax in our first report on the incident.

In fact the alleged “noose” had been hanging in the same garage for several months before Bubba moved in.

Bubba Wallace refused to apologize and says he would do it all again if he found himself in a similar situation.

And now after setting the race world on fire Bubba Wallace announced this week that he will leave Richard Petty Motorsports.

Expect a lucrative book contract and speaking tour in his future.

Autosport.com reported:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace confirmed reports on Thursday that he would leave Richard Petty Motorsports, releasing a statement on social media. Wallace, 26, is competing in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and has raced only for RPM. The 2020 season has been his strongest yet, with one top five result and five top-ten finishes, but speculation has been swirling about his future prospects for some time. His best result came in the 2018 Daytona 500 where he finished second, while he added a second podium to his tally last year at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

